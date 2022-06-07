MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

MacKinnon's tally tied the game at 4-4 at the 13:30 mark of the third period. The 26-year-old center got on the scoresheet in all four games of the Western Conference Finals, logging three goals and two assists. He's only been held quiet twice in 14 playoff contests, producing 11 tallies, seven helpers, 82 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 21 hits and eight PIM as the Avalanche's top-line center.