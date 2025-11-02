MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

MacKinnon was the first player to reach 10 goals this season, though he was joined by Montreal's Cole Caufield later in the day. During a six-game point streak, MacKinnon has racked up four goals and five assists as he continues to lead by example in the Avalanche's offense. He's produced 18 points (five on the power play), 53 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating across 12 appearances this season.