Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Logs pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon registered two assists and two PIM in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.
MacKinnon has four multi-point efforts over his last seven games, racking up three goals and 10 assists in that span. The superstar center is up to 87 points (38 goals, 49 helpers) through 49 outings this season. He's added 226 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-47 rating. The Avalanche have faced their first adversity of the season during a 4-4-2 stretch, but MacKinnon keeps humming along.
