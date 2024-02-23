MacKinnon scored a goal on 11 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit.

The Avalanche buzzed the zone before Mikko Rantanen found MacKinnon in tight quarters in front of the net, and the center roofed the puck over Alex Lyon to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. The Avs were unable to hold on and lost their sixth decision in the last seven road games. The tally was MacKinnon's 34th and extended a point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and six assists. He's also fired an astounding 30 shots on goal (and five missed attempts) over the last three contests.