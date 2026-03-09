Avalanche's Nicolas Roy: Gets first goal for new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
This was Roy's first goal for the Avalanche, and it comes in his second game since he was acquired from the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The 29-year-old now has six goals, 21 points, 59 shots on net, 62 hits and 32 blocked shots over 61 appearances this season. He has started his Colorado tenure as the team's third-line center, though he could also move to the wing if fellow trade acquisition Nazem Kadri gets moved to the middle.
