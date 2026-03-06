Avalanche's Nicolas Roy: Playing against Stars
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (not injury related) is expected to make his Avs' debut against Dallas on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Roy has scored just one goal in his last 23 outings while chipping in five assists and 17 shots. If the 29-year-old forward is going to offer Colorado some depth scoring, he is going to need to shoot the puck more. While Roy shouldn't be expected to serve in a power-play capacity, he could see minutes on the penalty kill.
