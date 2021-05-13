Grubauer will take a seat on the bench for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

With the President's Trophy on the line, head coach Jared Bednar will not use Grubauer, who backstopped a 6-0 win Wednesday, for both ends of a back-to-back set. Instead, Jonas Johansson will try to seal home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs for Colorado. The coach said he hasn't used Grubauer on back-to-back games all season, and he isn't going to start now.