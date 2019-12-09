Grubauer (hamstring) is day-to-day and won't play against the Flames on Monday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Although Grubauer deemed himself ready to go, according to Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, the 28-year-old netminder will watch Pavel Francouz take the start. At the time of the report, the Avalanche hadn't called up another goalie from AHL Colorado, but they'll likely do so before game time. Considering Grubauer is feeling good, he appears to have a shot to suit up Wednesday against the Flyers.