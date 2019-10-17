Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Already has two goals
Bellemare has two goals on three shots and a plus-2 rating in six games this season.
It's nice to see the 34-year-old off to a strong start, but his early-scoring pace probably won't continue. He hasn't recorded a shot in any of his last three games, and with a 66.7 shooting percentage, he's had some puck luck early in October. Even with the high-octane Avalanche offense, owners shouldn't expect more than six goals, 15 points or a plus-5 rating from Bellemare this season.
