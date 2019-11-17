Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Opens scoring Saturday
Bellemare potted a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Bellemare made his mark at 6:56 of the first period before ceding the spotlight to Nathan MacKinnon (two goals, one assist) and Cale Makar (four helpers). The 34-year-old Frenchman is up to eight points in 19 contests, halfway to his career high of 16 points, set in 2017-18.
