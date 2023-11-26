Johansen scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Johansen created the Avalanche's second -- and game-winning -- goal all by himself. He picked off a pass to the point in his own zone, then worked up the ice and converted on a wraparound. The center has been limited to three goals over 12 contests in November, and he's started to pay for it with a decrease in ice time. He's been under 15 minutes in each of the last five games. Johansen has seven goals but only one assist through 20 outings, and he's added 39 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating in his first year with the Avalanche.