Lindgren (upper body) will not travel with the team for their final two-game road trip this weekend, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lindgren missed Thursday's tilt against Vancouver and with the Avalanche off until the playoffs, he should return for Game 1 on April 19. Lindgren will end the regular-season with four goals, 18 assists, 128 blocked shots and 80 hits in 72 games split between the Rangers and Colorado this season.