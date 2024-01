Malinski was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Malinski saw action in 13 games during December while with the Avs, recording one goal on 14 shots, four assists and 15 blocks while averaging 14:21 of ice time. The 25-year-old Minnesota native's promotion is likely just to provide an extra depth option for the team, meaning he would only get into Monday's clash with Boston is there was an injury among the defensive corp.