Malinski scored a goal, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win against the Canadiens.

Malinski found the back of the net for the opening goal of Saturday's contest off feeds from third-line forwards Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton. The 26-year-old Malinski is up to three goals, 12 points and 94 blocks in 65 appearances this season. His tally Saturday is the second time this season he's registered points in back-to-back games. Despite receiving limited ice time in a second defensive pairing role, Malinski is heating up with five points in his last six games. He has quiet value in deeper fantasy leagues due to his current momentum.