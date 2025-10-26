Miner will defend the road net against New Jersey on Sunday, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Miner stopped all 20 shots he faced in a relief appearance against Carolina on Thursday, but Sunday's matchup will be his first start of the season. He will get the second half of Colorado's back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood played in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston. The Devils rank first in the league with 3.88 goals per game this campaign.