Nielsen was reassigned to AHL Colorado following Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Nielsen made his NHL debut Tuesday, logging four hits in 5:25 of ice time. Gavin Brindley is dealing with a concussion, but the Avalanche are off until Saturday's game in Edmonton. That could give Brindley enough time to heal, and if not, Nielsen will be able to get into the requisite one game with the minor-league team before a potential recall would be necessary.