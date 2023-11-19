Nichushkin scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Nichushkin did it himself on the game-tying goal, going high to beat Jake Oettinger. Just over 10 minutes later, Nichushkin helped out on Mikko Rantanen's game-winner. With five goals and two helpers over his last six games, Nichushkin is thriving with more responsibility on the top line. He's up to six tallies, 13 points, 43 shots, 18 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 16 contests overall.