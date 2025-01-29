Nichushkin (lower body) is expected to be out of action through the 4 Nations Face-Off, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin has already missed 14 games due to his lower body issue and will now be on the shelf for at least five more. If the Avs need to bring in another forward, the 29-year-old winger would be a candidate for long-term injured reserve considering he has already missed significant time. When healthy, Nichushkin has offered decent offensive upside with 17 points in 21 appearances, including 11 goals.