Nichushkin did not practice Wednesday, because he was with his wife for the birth of their daughter, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

It's assumed Nichushkin will be back in time for Thursday's game against Seattle. The forward rebounded from a tough night Saturday (minus-4) with an assist and was a heavy forechecker during Tuesday's win over the Devils. Nichushkin has one goal (an empty netter), six assists and 22 shots on goal through 11 games.