Nichushkin (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus St. Louis on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Nichushkin returns, having missed just one game due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran forward was stuck in a seven-game goal drought, though he chipped in five assists and 14 shots over that stretch. Nichushkin should take on a middle-six role for the club moving forward and could see time with the man advantage.