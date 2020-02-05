Play

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Three-point night versus Sabres

Nichushkin had a goal, two assists and finished with a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Until tonight, Nichushkin hadn't found the scoresheet three times in a single game this season. Now with 21 points in 2019-20, these types of nights certainly aren't the norm for Nichushkin, but his owners will take them whenever they come. Surprisingly, Colorado did not have one power play in this game.

More News
Our Latest Stories