Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Three-point night versus Sabres

Nichushkin had a goal, two assists and finished with a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Until tonight, Nichushkin hadn't found the scoresheet three times in a single game this season. Now with 21 points in 2019-20, these types of nights certainly aren't the norm for Nichushkin, but his owners will take them whenever they come. Surprisingly, Colorado did not have one power play in this game.