Olofsson had three goals, including one on the power play, and two power-play assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

Olofsson had one of the best performances of his career Tuesday, and he snapped a 10-game goal drought to open the campaign with the first hat trick of his career. The five-point output was also a career-high mark for the 30-year-old forward, who now has seven points in his last four games after cracking the scoresheet three times over that stretch.