Beauvillier, who was acquired by Chicago from Vancouver on Tuesday, isn't available for Thursday's game against Detroit due to visa issues, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks are hoping Beauvillier can join the team in Winnipeg ahead of Saturday's contest against the Jets. He had two goals and eight points in 22 outings with Vancouver this season. Beauvillier was averaging just 13:39 of ice time before the trade but should see increased responsibilities in Chicago.