Soderblom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Soderblom was beaten once in each frame, but the Blackhawks forced a shootout thanks to a third-period goal from Tyler Bertuzzi. Soderblom was excellent in the shootout, stopping three of four shots to get his first win since mid-November and snap a streak of five straight losses. The 26-year-old has allowed three or more goals in each of his last six outings, so even though he got the win here, fantasy managers can't be happy with his recent performances.