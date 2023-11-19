Soderblom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Nashville's final tally was scored into an empty net. Two of the goals Soderblom allowed came on rebounds he couldn't corral, allowing a Predator to scoop up the puck from his doorstep and tuck it behind him. The 24-year-old netminder has lost five straight decisions to fall to 1-6-0 on the season, and while his 3.86 GAA and .884 save percentage wouldn't seem to be making a strong case for regular work, Chicago's stuck with a timeshare between Soderblom and Petr Mrazek so far in November.