General manager Kyle Davidson told reporters Tuesday that the Blackhawks don't have a firm timeline for Bedard's return from shoulder surgery, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson adds that a timeline may be established at some point in October. Bedard is expected to be out until at least November, based on the initial four-month estimate after he underwent his procedure in July. Fantasy managers with an open injured reserve slot shouldn't hesitate to stash Bedard until he's activated for his season debut.

Add CBS Sports on Google