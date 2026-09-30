General manager Kyle Davidson told reporters Tuesday that the Blackhawks don't have a firm timeline for Bedard's return from shoulder surgery, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson adds that a timeline may be established at some point in October. Bedard is expected to be out until at least November, based on the initial four-month estimate after he underwent his procedure in July. Fantasy managers with an open injured reserve slot shouldn't hesitate to stash Bedard until he's activated for his season debut.