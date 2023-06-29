Perry's free agent rights were traded from the Lightning to the Blackhawks in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick Thursday.
Perry has reshaped his game to play a pesky fourth-line role over the past few seasons and he should continue to provide leadership to whatever team he plays for in 2023-24. The Hawks will have until free agency opens Saturday to negotiate a new deal for the veteran winger.
