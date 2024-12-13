Smith (back) is not practicing Friday after missing the last 12 minutes in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith missed Monday's game against the Rangers with a back issue, so it's likely a recurrence of the same injury. Smith has six goals and four assists in 26 games this season, including one goal on the power play. Consider him day-to-day at this time.