Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Considered game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Winnipeg, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mikheyev is considered day-to-day, and he was deemed a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup against the Senators before not suiting up. However, he participated in Thursday's morning skate and will be evaluated once again in the hours leading up to puck drop.
