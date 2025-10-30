Mikheyev (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Jets, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mikheyev will miss his second contest in a row, but he's been labeled a game-time decision each time. The 31-year-old winger's absence will allow Louis Crevier to stay in the lineup as a seventh defense. Mikheyev is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup versus Edmonton.