Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Jets, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mikheyev will miss his second contest in a row, but he's been labeled a game-time decision each time. The 31-year-old winger's absence will allow Louis Crevier to stay in the lineup as a seventh defense. Mikheyev is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup versus Edmonton.
