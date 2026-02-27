Dickinson (illness) is good to play Thursday versus Nashville, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Dickinson was battling the illness during the Olympic break, but he won't end up missing a game due to it. He has six goals and 13 points in 43 outings in 2025-26. Dickinson is projected to serve on the third line alongside Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev on Thursday.