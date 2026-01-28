Dickinson notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Dickinson earned his first point in three games since he missed a contest due to an illness. The 30-year-old center has been in a middle-six role lately, offering a little offense while also filling a shutdown role. He's now at 11 points, 50 shots on net, 44 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season.