Toews scored a goal and blocked three shots in 20:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Toews has been red hot recently, having racked up four goals and six points during his current six-game point streak. With eight points through 10 games to start the campaign, Toews' production may begin to slow down as the season progresses, but for now, fantasy managers should continue to deploy the 34-year-old pivot with confidence.