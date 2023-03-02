Domi will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Dallas for roster management reasons.
Domi has 18 goals and 49 points in 60 contests this season. The NHL trade deadline is Friday and Domi might still be moved. Dallas is a possible destination for him, according to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.
