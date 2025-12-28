Behm had a hat trick and two assists in WHL Kamloops' 9-5 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Behm has been one of the Blazers' top players this season, and this was his best performance yet. He's now at 20 goals and 31 helpers through 33 appearances, along with a plus-15 rating. The Blackhawks prospect was a third-round selection in 2025, and he's growing his offense enough to potentially earn an entry-level deal at some point during this campaign.