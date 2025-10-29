Foligno recorded two assists, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

These were Foligno's first points in three games since returning to the team following a personal leave. The 37-year-old has filled a bottom-six role so far this season, picking up four assists, seven shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and nine PIM through seven appearances. He has a blend of offense and physicality that can help in deeper fantasy formats, but it's unclear if he'll carve out a larger role than usual this season.