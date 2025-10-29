Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Adds two helpers Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno recorded two assists, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
These were Foligno's first points in three games since returning to the team following a personal leave. The 37-year-old has filled a bottom-six role so far this season, picking up four assists, seven shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and nine PIM through seven appearances. He has a blend of offense and physicality that can help in deeper fantasy formats, but it's unclear if he'll carve out a larger role than usual this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Rejoins team at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Stepping away from team•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Garners assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Pots shortie Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Records assist Sunday•