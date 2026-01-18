Greene scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Greene has two goals over his last four contests. The 22-year-old opened the scoring Saturday, but the Bruins dominated the last two periods. Greene is up to six goals, 18 points, 64 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 48 appearances. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he keeps skating alongside Connor Bedard on the top line.