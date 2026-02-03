Rinzel scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Rinzel is getting a chance to play in a top-four role and on the power play while Artyom Levshunov sits out to work on his skills outside of game action. This was Rinzel's second game back in the lineup after he was demoted to AHL Rockford in early December. The 21-year-old is up to two goals, nine points, 45 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 26 hits and 30 PIM over 30 appearances in the NHL this season. It's unclear if Rinzel will hold onto a regular role following the Olympic break, though he may be able to down the stretch if the Blackhawks deal away defensemen at the deadline.