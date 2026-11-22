Rinzel scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Rinzel has been hotter than H-E-double hockey sticks. He has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) during a five-game point streak. Rinzel also extended his multi-assist streak to five games, becoming just the fourth defender in NHL history with a run that long. Who are the others? Oh, ordinary guys named Mark Howe (1987-88), Borje Salming (1984-85) and Bobby Orr (1970-71). Rinzel is on a rocket right now -- he's now tied with Owen Power of Buffalo for 16th on the NHL's list of top-scoring defencemen. He'll come back to earth, but enjoy this run.