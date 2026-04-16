Rinzel scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Rinzel tallied at 19:30 of the second period to get the Blackhawks on the board. They carried the momentum into the final frame and rallied ahead for the win. The goal ended a 12-game point drought for Rinzel, who didn't have the breakout season many expected heading into the year. He concludes 2025-26 with four goals, 14 points, 83 shots on net, 49 hits, 63 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 54 appearances. He did see top-four minutes down the stretch even amid his slump, so Rinzel should have the edge over some of the Blackhawks' other young defense prospects for a roster spot to begin 2026-27.