Rinzel notched two assists, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

The 22-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Connor Bedard in the first period and Frank Nazar in the second as Chicago built a 4-0 lead, but Rinzel also ended up with a minus-1 rating after Winnipeg staged a stunning late comeback. Rinzel has four points in the last two games and seven points, all assists, over the last seven as he settled into a role on the top power-play unit. Whether he retains that spot when Bowen Byram (upper body) is cleared to rejoin the lineup remains to be seen, however.