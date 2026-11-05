Knight turned aside 25 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Chicago was staring at a 3-0 deficit before finally getting on the board late in the second period, and Knight and his Swiss cheese defense shared responsibility for the poor start to the game. The 25-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts and six of his last seven, going 1-6-0 over that rough stretch despite a semi-respectable 3.19 GAA and .893 save percentage.