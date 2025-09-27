Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Facing Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will defend the visiting blue paint in St. Louis on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Knight is slated to play a full game Saturday. He solidified his spot as Chicago's No. 1 goaltender after he was dealt from Florida with a first-round pick in 2026 for defenseman Seth Jones on March 2. Knight was 5-8-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 15 regular-season starts for the Blackhawks.
