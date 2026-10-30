Knight made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

This loss was not on Knight -- his team coughed up yet another hairball. They opened the scoring and then pretty much stopped skating and engaging. Knight's .897 save percentage is above the NHL average of .892; he's seen the most shots (340) this season, and that trend isn't likely to change. Still, his GSAx of 2.3 means Knight is stopping more pucks that an average goalie, which means he's actively stealing goals from opponents. Knight is performing well above the environment he plays in.