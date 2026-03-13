default-cbs-image
Kaiser (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Mammoth late in the third period, and his status for Saturday versus the Golden Knights is up in the air, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kaiser appeared to sustain an upper-body injury. Given how late it was in the game when he left, the lack of an update comes as no surprise. If he can't play Saturday, Ethan Del Mastro will draw into the lineup.

