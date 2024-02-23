Nylander and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick were acquired from Pittsburgh on Thursday in exchange for Emil Bemstrom. Nylander, who had been playing for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, has been recalled and will join the Blue Jackets before Friday's game versus Buffalo.

Nylander has 17 goals and 32 points in 43 AHL contests in 2023-24. The 25-year-old also has 14 goals and 34 points in 98 career NHL games. Nylander might get an opportunity to serve in a middle-six capacity with the Blue Jackets.