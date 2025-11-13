Jenner (upper body) is set for a stint on the sidelines after head coach Dean Evason told reporters Thursday, "It's not short term," Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Jenner has been off to a decent start to the 2025-26 campaign, registering three goals and seven helpers in 16 outings, including a pair of power-play points. With the 32-year-old forward on the shelf, Luca Del Bel Belluz will get a shot at a first-line role versus Edmonton on Thursday, but will have his work cut out for him to maintain that spot in the lineup.