Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Opens scoring in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Jenner was on the third line for this contest, but he continues to see time in all situations. The 32-year-old has three goals and three assists over eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran forward is up to 16 points, 54 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 outings this season, offering decent all-around appeal in fantasy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Another two-point outburst•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Could return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not traveling on road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Closer to return•