Jenner scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Jenner was on the third line for this contest, but he continues to see time in all situations. The 32-year-old has three goals and three assists over eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran forward is up to 16 points, 54 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 outings this season, offering decent all-around appeal in fantasy.