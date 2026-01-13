Severson (illness) won't play against Calgary on Tuesday.

Severson will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Vancouver on Thursday. He has accounted for three goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and 31 hits in 45 outings this campaign. After being summoned from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday under emergency conditions, Dysin Mayo will replace Severson in the lineup versus the Flames.