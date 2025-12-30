Severson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa.

The veteran blueliner blasted a one-timer past Leevi Merilainen early in the second period for his first GWG of the season. Severson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games as he ends 2025 on a high note, producing a goal and six points during that hot streak with eight shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM, three hits and a plus-3 rating.